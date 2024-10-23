Eastern Bank Invests $3.34 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 44,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $573.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $562.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $585.50.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.