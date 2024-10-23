Eastern Bank Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $128.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

