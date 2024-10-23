Eastern Bank Purchases 7,348 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eastern Bank grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 154.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.0 %

BA stock opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.11. The company has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.