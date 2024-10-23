Eastern Bank Purchases New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.94.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

