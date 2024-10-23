Eastern Bank Sells 442 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

