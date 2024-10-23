Eastern Bank Takes $3.75 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,859,000 after acquiring an additional 146,183 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,222,000 after acquiring an additional 129,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 678,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $165.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.48 and a 200 day moving average of $150.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $166.29.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

