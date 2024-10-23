Eastern Bank Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $137.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

