Eastern Bank Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $536.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $519.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

