Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Lowered to $484.00 at TD Cowen

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $589.00 to $484.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ELV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.20.

Shares of ELV opened at $419.84 on Monday. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $397.98 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

