Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $909.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $860.45. The stock has a market cap of $864.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.