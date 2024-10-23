Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 631,312 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $909.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $921.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $860.45. The firm has a market cap of $864.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

