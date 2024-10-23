Elwood G. Norris Sells 22,186 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elwood G. Norris sold 22,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $36,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,818.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wrap Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.61% and a negative net margin of 377.99%.

Institutional Trading of Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 71,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 120,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.