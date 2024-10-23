Energy Vault Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,079 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,247% compared to the average volume of 92 call options.
Energy Vault Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $281.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.65.
Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.
