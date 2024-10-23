Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 814 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $24,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 4th, Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $281,097.18.
- On Monday, October 7th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $34,937.70.
- On Friday, September 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $103,147.50.
- On Monday, September 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 2,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $50,660.00.
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $95,795.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,282.23.
- On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $140,070.00.
Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ELVN stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
