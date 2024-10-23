Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 814 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $24,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $281,097.18.

On Monday, October 7th, Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $34,937.70.

On Friday, September 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $103,147.50.

On Monday, September 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 2,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $50,660.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $95,795.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,282.23.

On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $140,070.00.

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

