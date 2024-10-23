Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Anish Patel Sells 716 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $21,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 343,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,330. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ELVN stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.10.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
