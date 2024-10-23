Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Anish Patel Sells 716 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $21,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 343,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,330. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,489,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

