Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 705,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 154,822 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 74,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

EPD stock opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.