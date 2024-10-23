Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MMC FY2024 Earnings

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.76. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $221.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.34. The company has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $232.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.