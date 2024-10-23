EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
EVI Industries Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of EVI stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. EVI Industries has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $247.39 million, a P/E ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 0.34.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About EVI Industries
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
