Exelon (EXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.40-2.50 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.