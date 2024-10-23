Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Shares of XOM opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

