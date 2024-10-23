F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,070 ($13.89) and last traded at GBX 1,064.92 ($13.83), with a volume of 7947249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,068 ($13.87).

F&C Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,032.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,020.15. The company has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

F&C Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 781.25%.

Insider Activity

About F&C Investment Trust

In other news, insider Julie Tankard bought 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,036 ($13.45) per share, with a total value of £9,945.60 ($12,913.01). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 978 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,623. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

