First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,056.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,023 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 238,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 185,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,941,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,623,000 after acquiring an additional 167,698 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 225,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 128,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

