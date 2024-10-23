FirstCash (FCFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $111.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $72,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,735,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,560,627.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

