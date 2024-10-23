Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Decreased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

