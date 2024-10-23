Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 7,686 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of RealReal worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in RealReal by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,406,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 404,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter worth about $1,563,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in RealReal in the first quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 309.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 435,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 329,303 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $326.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.79. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $173,424.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,891 shares in the company, valued at $511,566.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,408.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $173,424.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,566.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,863 shares of company stock worth $477,394 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

