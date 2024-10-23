Fortis Group Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,777 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 160.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,676,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,330,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 412.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,071,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $939,000.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

KBWP stock opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $120.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.09.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

