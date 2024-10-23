Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,963 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,587,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,346,000 after acquiring an additional 240,449 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,283,000 after acquiring an additional 168,097 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

