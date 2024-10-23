Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 39,538 Shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.83% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,428,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,876,000 after buying an additional 300,635 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,242,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,435,000 after buying an additional 161,869 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 119,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 42,277 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 304.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $665,000.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF stock opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $36.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

