Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,221,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,030,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,887,000 after purchasing an additional 68,698 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,959,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,526,000.

GBTC stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $65.61.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

