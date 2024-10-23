Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

