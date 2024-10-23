Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,974,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,074,000 after acquiring an additional 444,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,431,000 after acquiring an additional 304,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $232.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.86 and its 200-day moving average is $189.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $213.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DZ Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

