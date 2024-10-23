Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,357 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,483,000 after purchasing an additional 765,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,371,000 after purchasing an additional 394,881 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,620,000 after purchasing an additional 174,895 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,311,000 after purchasing an additional 698,560 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,673,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

