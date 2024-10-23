Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,387 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $351,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 64,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 857.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 452,039 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

