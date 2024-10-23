Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,080 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

