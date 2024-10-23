Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Frequency Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FEIM opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $119.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.44.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 16.40%.
Frequency Electronics Company Profile
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
