FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Netflix Issued By William Blair

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Friday, October 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $19.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.02. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $19.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $764.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $701.48 and a 200-day moving average of $657.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $329.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a twelve month low of $395.62 and a twelve month high of $773.00.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

