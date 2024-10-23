FY2024 EPS Estimates for NV5 Global Lowered by William Blair

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for NV5 Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for NV5 Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVEE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $23.22 on Monday. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 3,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $159,987.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,048. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

