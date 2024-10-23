FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ASM Issued By Roth Capital

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASM. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price (up from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $200.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.00. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

