FY2025 EPS Estimate for Equity Bancshares Raised by Analyst

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Equity Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.10 million, a P/E ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leon Borck bought 1,467 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,875.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,952.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Leon Borck purchased 1,467 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $56,875.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,952.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $98,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,384.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 890.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 104,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 94,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2,539.9% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 336,742 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 112.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.