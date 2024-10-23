FY2025 EPS Estimate for Kolibri Global Energy Cut by Analyst

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

KGEI stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Kolibri Global Energy ( NASDAQ:KGEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 26.70%.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

