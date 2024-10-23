FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Raised by Analyst

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTFree Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($1.15). Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.77 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.91.

Cargojet Price Performance

TSE CJT opened at C$134.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$143.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$125.36.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -147.37%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

