FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Raised by Analyst

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($1.15). Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.77 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$159.91.

Cargojet Price Performance

TSE CJT opened at C$134.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$76.50 and a 1-year high of C$143.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$131.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$125.36.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -147.37%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

