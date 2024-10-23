GATX (NYSE:GATX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $131.03, but opened at $138.89. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GATX shares last traded at $135.03, with a volume of 11,023 shares.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State acquired 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

Institutional Trading of GATX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,118,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,710,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in GATX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 869,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,106,000 after purchasing an additional 40,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 16.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 831,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GATX by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.95.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

