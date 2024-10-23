Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $224.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $643.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.