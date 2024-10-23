GENinCode (LON:GENI) Shares Down 10.8% – Should You Sell?

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05). 202,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 214,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

GENinCode Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 15.89. The company has a market capitalization of £7.34 million, a PE ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 0.66.

About GENinCode

(Get Free Report)

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GENinCode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENinCode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.