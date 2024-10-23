Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

View Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.