Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918,047 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Global-E Online worth $34,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 34.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,680,000 after buying an additional 357,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Global-E Online by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global-E Online by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Price Performance

Global-E Online stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $42.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GLBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

