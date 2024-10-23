Global Engine Group Holding Limited’s Quiet Period To End on October 30th (NASDAQ:GLE)

Global Engine Group’s (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, October 30th. Global Engine Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 20th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Global Engine Group Trading Down 1.0 %
GLE stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Global Engine Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $5.24.
About Global Engine Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Engine Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Engine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Engine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.