Global Engine Group Holding Limited’s Quiet Period To End on October 30th (NASDAQ:GLE)

Global Engine Group’s (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, October 30th. Global Engine Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 20th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Global Engine Group Trading Down 1.0 %

GLE stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Global Engine Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

About Global Engine Group

Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services.

