Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
