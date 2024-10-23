Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,893,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 183,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 148,714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 132,077 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after buying an additional 38,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GIGB stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.