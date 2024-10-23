Graham (GHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Graham Stock Performance

GHC opened at $785.88 on Wednesday. Graham has a 12-month low of $563.39 and a 12-month high of $830.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $784.49 and a 200-day moving average of $751.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Graham’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

